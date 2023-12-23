Azerbaijan Facilitates Trips To Its Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Trips to Azerbaijan's liberated territories are facilitated for Azerbaijani citizens and foreign tourists as a part of the Great Return policy, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

The statement noted that earlier, citizens visited the liberated territories only through organized bus routes and group tourist trips, starting from December 27, 2023, they will also be able to visit Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement in their private cars.

To do this, they need to obtain permission for the trip (starting from December 25) through the portal. The journey to Shusha will be possible via the Victory Road (Fuzuli-Shusha highway), through the Alkhanly checkpoint in the Fuzuli district, and to Sugovushan settlement through the Tartar and Goranboy districts (Tapgaragoyunlu village).

A set of rules will be applied for issuing permits to citizens for trips to Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement. Detailed information on this can be obtained through the mentioned portal.

Private cars are understood as vehicles with the state car registration plates of Azerbaijan, corresponding to category B, with a seating capacity of no more than nine people (including the driver). The validity period of permits is two days for Shusha and one day for Sugovushan.

To organize trips and ensure the safety of passengers, initially, on the first day, entry will be allowed for 80 private cars to Shusha and 60 to Sugovushan.

Drivers of private cars must get acquainted with the travel rules on the portal, information on mine safety, and inform the persons traveling with them not to deviate from the route after entering the liberated territories and undergoing the necessary inspection for mine safety.

They should be attentive at intersections, operate the vehicle without stopping until reaching the final destination. Before the trip, citizens can contact the hotels listed on the portal and book a room.

Group travel tours in the Baku-Shusha direction and bus trips, organized through the 'Yolumuz Qarabaga' portal, will be carried out as before.

For the tourist trips in this direction, conditions are now being created for the participation of foreign citizens.

To do this, the foreigners can contact any travel company.

Group trips in the direction of Sugovushan settlement will be organized by travel companies, which are classified as tour operators and tour operators-travel agents in the State Tourism Register ( href="" target= go ).

