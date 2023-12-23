Azerbaijan Facilitates Trips To Its Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Trips to
Azerbaijan's liberated territories are facilitated for Azerbaijani
citizens and foreign tourists as a part of the Great Return policy,
the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State
Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Trend reports.
The statement noted that earlier, citizens visited the liberated
territories only through organized bus routes and group tourist
trips, starting from December 27, 2023, they will also be able to
visit Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement in their private
cars.
To do this, they need to obtain permission for the trip
(starting from December 25) through the portal. The journey to Shusha will be possible via the Victory Road
(Fuzuli-Shusha highway), through the Alkhanly checkpoint in the
Fuzuli district, and to Sugovushan settlement through the Tartar
and Goranboy districts (Tapgaragoyunlu village).
A set of rules will be applied for issuing permits to citizens
for trips to Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement. Detailed
information on this can be obtained through the mentioned
portal.
Private cars are understood as vehicles with the state car
registration plates of Azerbaijan, corresponding to category B,
with a seating capacity of no more than nine people (including the
driver). The validity period of permits is two days for Shusha and
one day for Sugovushan.
To organize trips and ensure the safety of passengers,
initially, on the first day, entry will be allowed for 80 private
cars to Shusha and 60 to Sugovushan.
Drivers of private cars must get acquainted with the travel
rules on the portal, information on mine
safety, and inform the persons traveling with them not to deviate
from the route after entering the liberated territories and
undergoing the necessary inspection for mine safety.
They should be attentive at intersections, operate the vehicle
without stopping until reaching the final destination. Before the
trip, citizens can contact the hotels listed on the portal and book
a room.
Group travel tours in the Baku-Shusha direction and bus trips,
organized through the 'Yolumuz Qarabaga' portal, will be carried
out as before.
For the tourist trips in this direction, conditions are now
being created for the participation of foreign citizens.
To do this, the foreigners can contact any travel company.
Group trips in the direction of Sugovushan settlement will be
organized by travel companies, which are classified as tour
operators and tour operators-travel agents in the State Tourism
Register ( href="" target=
go ).
