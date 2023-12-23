Torrential Rains Kills Four Syrian Children In Lebanon - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Heavy rainfall over Miziara town in Northern Lebanon have caused a landslide, killing four Syrian children, according to local reports.
Lebanese National Media Agency reported that the torrential rains last night caused collapse of a building roof killing four Syrian refugee children.
The heavy rains caused water levels to rise significantly in rivers flooding nearby homes, cafes and restaurants, it said.
The Lebanese civil defense is sending out rescue missions to help those trapped in their vehicles or their own homes, remove mud and rocks from the roads and withdraw water from flooded places. (end)
ayb
MENAFN23122023000071011013ID1107651082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.