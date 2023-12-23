Kuwait Sports Figure Picked SG Of Arab Ice Hockey Body

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The recently launched Arab Ice Hockey Federation has chosen Secretary-General of the Kuwait Winter Games Club Mishal Flaiteh as its Secretary-General for a four-year term, announced the Arab body.

Members of the Kuwait-based federation's committees were also selected during its recent meeting in Morocco, its chairman Faheed Al-Ajmi of Kuwait said in a press statement on Saturday.

In addition, the federation is in the process of finally agreeing on the agenda of Arab ice hockey championships at the levels of national teams and sports clubs with a view to developing the skills of Arab male and female athletes, and preparing them for planned continental and international competitions, he said.

Al-Ajmi revealed that the federation is seeking to encourage joint cooperation and share experience in the fields of training, refereeship and sports management in a bid to spur and promote ice hockey in the Arab world.

For his part, the federation's new secretary-general Mishal Flaiteh spoke highly of the fledgling body as a significant step towards developing this sport in Arab countries, vowing that it would be given much attention in the future.

He voiced much gratitude and appreciation to the federation's general assembly for having trusted him, promising to do his utmost to develop Arab ice hockey. (end)

