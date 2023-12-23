Assam: Two Arrested For Stealing Ammunition From Security Personnel

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 23 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested for stealing ammunition from the security personnel in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that they found bullets in the Bokajan Subdivision of the district, which is close to Assam and Nagaland.

Police said they have arrested two persons identified as Gagan Bora, and Toufiq Ahmed, both residents of Nagaon district of Assam.

Sanjib Saikia, the Karbi Anglong District Superintendent of Police said that the accused were apprehended during search operation which was carried out in response to specific information.

Rustam Raj Brahma, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, said that a CRPF team member's backpack was stolen at Dimapur as they were traveling to a transit camp in Nagaland.

He said that the incident took place on Friday night.

"According to information obtained from the CRPF, during the process of packing their bags into a car, a bag was stolen. Along with clothes and a few other essentials, the bag contained 90 rounds for AK-47 rifles and 60 rounds for Insas rifles,” the SDPO said.

He claimed that it is believed that Gagan and Toufiq stole the ammunition in Assam with the intention of selling them in black markets.

“We are interrogating them and will be produced before the court," he said.

He said that sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and section 25(1AA) of the Arms Act 1959 have led to the arrests of Gagan and Toufiq.

--IANS

tdr/dan