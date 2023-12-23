UNICEF: Over 80% Of Gaza's Children Suffer From Severe Food Shortage

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 23 (Petra) - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that more than 80% of children in the Gaza Strip "suffer from acute food poverty."In a statement by its office in Ramallah on Saturday, the organization said its estimates "indicate that in the coming weeks at least 10,000 children under the age of five will suffer from malnutrition that will threaten their lives."UNICEF added that: "These results indicate that all children under five in the Gaza Strip - numbering 335,000 children - are at high risk of acute malnutrition and death, which could have been prevented had it not been for the continued increasing risk of famine."