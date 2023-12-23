Israel Killed, Injured Several Palestinians In Gaza's Jabalia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 23 (Petra) - Dozens of people were killed and wounded after Israeli army bombed Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources affirmed.Additionally, two other Palestinians were killed by Israeli shelling of a group of citizens in Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave.According to Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip, death toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza rose to 20,57 victims and 53,320 injuries since last October 7.