Gaza Municipality Announces Collapse Of Its Services System

Gaza, Dec. 23 (Petra) - Gaza Municipality announced on Saturday collapse of its services system, amid the continued Israeli aggression and the complete fuel shortage.
Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip continues for the 78th day in a row, as Israeli occupation artillery bombed the eastern and western outskirts of Jabalia camp, northern coastal enclave.
Israeli aircraft also launched a series of air strikes on homes and agricultural lands in a number of Gaza areas.
According to Palestinian sources, Al-Qassam forces, the military wing of Hamas movement, are engaged in armed clashes since Friday with the Israeli invading forces in Jabalia area, as a large number of Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded.
