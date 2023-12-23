Gaza Municipality Announces Collapse Of Its Services System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 23 (Petra) - Gaza Municipality announced on Saturday collapse of its services system, amid the continued Israeli aggression and the complete fuel shortage.Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip continues for the 78th day in a row, as Israeli occupation artillery bombed the eastern and western outskirts of Jabalia camp, northern coastal enclave.Israeli aircraft also launched a series of air strikes on homes and agricultural lands in a number of Gaza areas.According to Palestinian sources, Al-Qassam forces, the military wing of Hamas movement, are engaged in armed clashes since Friday with the Israeli invading forces in Jabalia area, as a large number of Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded.