Israel Kills 20 Palestinians In Nuseirat Camp, Deir Al-Balah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 23 (Petra) - 20 Palestinians were killed and others were injured, most children and women on Saturday by Israeli occupation airstrikes on Nuseirat camp and Deir al-Balah.According to Palestinian sources, 18 people, most children and women, were killed after Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while two others were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house west of Deir al-Balah in the central coastal enlave.To date, Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza rose to 20,57 victims and 53,320 injuries since October 7.