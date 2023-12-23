United Arab Emirates Provides 100 Tonnes Of Food Supplies Through The World Food Programme To Support Sudanese Refugees In South Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The UAE dispatched a plane to the Republic of South Sudan carrying 100 tonnes of food supplies to provide essential humanitarian needs to the Sudanese refugees in South Sudan.

His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development Affairs, highlighted that sending aid to the Republic of South Sudan through the World Food Programme for distribution amongst refugees is part of the UAE's extensive humanitarian assistance endeavors, which include several neighboring countries of Sudan, with the UAE's initiatives aiming to reinforce the humanitarian response of local communities hosting refugees. Such aid provides refugees with essential food supplies, necessities, and medical services. These efforts form part of the UAE's steadfast commitment to support countries through difficult times.

HE Al Shamsi added:“Since the outbreak of the crisis, the UAE has carried out extensive efforts to improve the humanitarian situation of the people of Sudan. The launching of an air bridge with Sudan and Chad demonstrates our continuous endeavors to provide assistance to Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries, particularly the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, elderly, and women. In this regard, the UAE has provided 8,810 tonnes of food and medical supplies through the operation of 133 relief planes, in addition to dispatching a ship carrying approximately 1,000 tonnes of urgent relief supplies. The UAE has also reconstructed three schools, built three wells, and established a field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass, which acts as a critical lifeline for Sudanese and Chadian civilians in need of medical care, providing treatment for both refugees fleeing the conflict as well as Chadian residents.

