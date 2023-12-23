               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market


12/23/2023 5:15:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, grew by $4.3 (5.39 percent) from the previous week to $84.15 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $83.35 per barrel, and the lowest was $83.26 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $82.44 per barrel, a $4 (5.1 percent) increase from the previous week. The highest price was $83.63 per barrel, while the lowest was $81.7 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.85 (3.07 percent) from the previous week to $58.62 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $60.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was $56.85 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil rose by $4.92 (6.51 percent) and amounted to $80.52 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $81.87 per barrel, and the minimum – $79.18 per barrel.

Oil type

December 18, 2023

December 19, 2023

December 20, 2023

December 21, 2023

December 22, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$83.26

$83.95

$85.35

$83.98

$84.2

$84.15

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$81.7

$82.31

$83.63

$82.17

$82.4

$82.44

Urals (EX NOVO)

$61.41

$62.01

$63.22

$61.8

$61.97

$62.08

Dated Brent

$79.18

$80.17

$81.87

$80.58

$80.78

$80.52

