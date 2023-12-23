Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, grew by $4.3 (5.39 percent) from the previous week to $84.15 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $83.35 per barrel, and the lowest was $83.26 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $82.44 per barrel, a $4 (5.1 percent) increase from the previous week. The highest price was $83.63 per barrel, while the lowest was $81.7 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.85 (3.07 percent) from the previous week to $58.62 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $60.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was $56.85 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil rose by $4.92 (6.51 percent) and amounted to $80.52 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $81.87 per barrel, and the minimum – $79.18 per barrel.