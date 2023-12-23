New Stadium To Be Built In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.
A large stadium
will be built in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli city, Trend reports via
Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV).
The relevant video report noted that the construction of the
stadium will be carried out on an area of 17,000 hectares.
