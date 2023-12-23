               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Stadium To Be Built In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)


12/23/2023 5:15:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A large stadium will be built in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli city, Trend reports via Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV).

The relevant video report noted that the construction of the stadium will be carried out on an area of ​​17,000 hectares.

