               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Enables Foreign Citizens To Join Group Travel Tours To Karabakh


12/23/2023 5:15:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Group travel tours in the Baku-Shusha direction and bus trips organized through the 'Yolumuz Qarabaga' portal, will be carried out as before, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

The statement noted that for the tourist trips in this direction, conditions are now being created for the participation of foreign citizens.

To do this, the foreigners can contact any travel company.

Group trips in the direction of Sugovushan settlement will be organized by travel companies, which are classified as tour operators and tour operators-travel agents in the State Tourism Register gov).

Will be updated

MENAFN23122023000187011040ID1107651039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search