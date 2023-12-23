Azerbaijan Enables Foreign Citizens To Join Group Travel Tours To Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Group travel
tours in the Baku-Shusha direction and bus trips organized through
the 'Yolumuz Qarabaga' portal, will be carried out as before, the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism
Agency of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Trend reports.
The statement noted that for the tourist trips in this
direction, conditions are now being created for the participation
of foreign citizens.
To do this, the foreigners can contact any travel company.
Group trips in the direction of Sugovushan settlement will be
organized by travel companies, which are classified as tour
operators and tour operators-travel agents in the State Tourism
Register gov).
