Russians Open Fire At Zaporizhzhia Region 130 Times On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian invasion forces have launched 130 strikes on 14 settlements across Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko , Ukrinform saw.
"The enemy launched three strikes involving MLR systems, targeting Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, as well as 26 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka and Robotyne," the official wrote.
A total of 101 artillery rounds hit the territory of Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Chervone, Levadne, Poltavka, Mals Shcherbaky, Plavni, and other front-line towns and villages. Read also:
Russians shelling Kherson
– explosions heard across city
Ten reports were filed of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.
It is noted that no civilian casualties were reported.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians have intensified strikes targeting the region.
