Over 4,000 Vehicles Queued Up At Poland-Ukraine Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the border checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, more than 4,000 vehicles remain in lines waiting to cross.

That's according to Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"As of this morning, we see four checkpoints blocked – Rava Ruska, Krakivets, Yahodyn, and Shehini. According to Polish border guards, there are more than 4,000 cars, trucks, and other vehicles in queues at the border with Ukraine, waiting to cross into Ukraine," said Demchenko.

He added that traffic remains open for cars and buses, while trucks are being blocked from crossing, as protesters earlier warned. Currently, only 120-150 trucks cross the border per day.

In addition, according to Demchenko, the number of Ukrainians crossing the border on the eve of the holidays has increased.

Over the past day, more than 120,000 people crossed the border of Ukraine in both directions.

As reported, on November 6, employees of Polish cargo carriers started blocking the border crossing of trucks near the three largest checkpoints: "Korczowa – Krakivets", "Grebenne - Rava-Ruska", and "Dorohusk - Yahodyn".

Among the main demands put forward by protesters is reinstating operation permits for Ukrainian carriers, canceled by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.