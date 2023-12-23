Tallinn Ready To Strike Deal With Kyiv On Mobilizing Ukrainian Men Staying In Estonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia is ready to help Ukraine in mobilizing its citizens if the two countries sign a corresponding agreement.

That's according to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lauri Läänemets, Ukrinform reports, referring to Postimees .

According to the official, about 7,500 Ukrainian citizens of conscription age currently stay in Estonia, but many of them are exempt from mobilization. For example, military draft does not apply to citizens who live abroad permanently, but it does to those who came to Estonia after February 24, 2022, and currently reside there under a temporary residence permit.

Läänemets noted that, according to international law, Ukraine cannot mobilize Ukrainians living in Estonia, as an agreement between states is required to this end.

The official says he intends to formally inform the Ukrainian authorities that, if they intend to conscript Ukrainian citizens living in Estonia, the latter is ready to conclude the relevant agreement with Ukraine.

"Estonia will not stand aside. We are happy to conclude such an agreement and help Ukraine. We have an idea of where these people live in Estonia. We are ready to help transfer these individuals from Estonia to Ukraine if required," the minister added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, believes Ukraine should recruit more soldiers but this does not mean that the additional mobilization of 450,000-500,000 citizens should take place within a month or two.