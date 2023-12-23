Explosions Ring Out In Kropyvnytskyi, Kryvyi Rih Amid Air Raid Alert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of explosions were reported in the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi as residents braced for Russian missile strikes.

Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Regarding the explosions that people heard. All is stable," he wrote.

As reported, last night saw no Russian strikes in the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a series of blasts were reported in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert, the head of the regional military administration, Andriy Raikovych , urged residents not to post on social media any images or other information revealing the aftermath of the Russian strike or air defense operations.

Explosions in Kropyvnytskyi were also reported on December 20.