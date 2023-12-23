Azerbaijan Defense Minister Expresses Condolences To The Turkish Side

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov
expressed condolences to the Turkish National Defense Minister
Yashar Güler, Azernews reports, citing the Defense
Ministry.
The condolences say:
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom and injury of
servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces as a result of a treacherous
attack by terrorists in the northern region of Iraq on December 22
of the current year.
Your grief is our grief too.
We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism. We always stand by
the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in the fierce fight against
terrorism and support them with all our strength.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the
heroic Turkish soldiers, who became Shehids, share the sorrow and
grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to
their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.
May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace".
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.