Azerbaijan Defense Minister Expresses Condolences To The Turkish Side


12/23/2023 5:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Güler, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The condolences say:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom and injury of servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces as a result of a treacherous attack by terrorists in the northern region of Iraq on December 22 of the current year.

Your grief is our grief too.

We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism. We always stand by the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in the fierce fight against terrorism and support them with all our strength.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the heroic Turkish soldiers, who became Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace".

