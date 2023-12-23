Kuwait Oil Price Up 33 Cents To USD 81.98 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 33 cents to USD 81.98 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 81.65 pb on Thursday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, the Brent crude oil future contracts fell by 32 cents to reach USD 79.07 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 33 cents to stand at USD 73.56 a barrel. (end) km

