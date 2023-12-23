Sydney Sweeney Slams Critics Who Claim She Was Objectified In Rolling Stones Music Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Sydney Sweeney has clapped back at critics who claim she was objectified in the Rolling Stones' 'Angry' music video.

In the video, Sweeney, clad in black studded chaps and a corset, rides in a convertible, dancing and singing along to the song, which is off the iconic rock group's new album 'Hackney Diamonds', reports Entertainment Weekly.

Sweeney has some choice words for people who think she was sexually objectified in the clip. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 'Anyone But You' star said of her starring role in the video:“I felt hot. I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.”

“One of the questions I get is, 'Are you a feminist?' I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have,” she continued.“That's sexy and strong, and I don't think there's anything wrong with it. I'm in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good”.

She further mentioned, quoted by Entertainment Weekly:“All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It's the cool things in this career that I had no idea I'd get to do.”

Sweeney can currently be seen in the rom-com 'Anyone But You', opposite Glen Powell. In addition to starring, Sweeney has also produced the film.

--IANS

aa/kvd