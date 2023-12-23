Talabat Launches 'The Real Ones' Video Series Paying Homage To UAE Food Icons

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM

talabat introduces 'The Real Ones', a street food guide that immerses audiences in the rich foodie culture of the UAE. Commemorating the iconic brands that have become the cornerstone of the country's gastronomic identity, this series honours the authenticity and excellence of local, homegrown establishments.

The first season features three restaurants: Arabian Tea House, Puranmal, and Feras Hannoun Sweets. These homegrown brands have stood the test of time, embodying the essence of the UAE's culinary journey and were chosen to kickstart the series due to their longstanding heritage. After the immediate success of the first episodes available on @talabatuae, the series is set to continue throughout next year.

Arabian Tea House

Established in 1997, Arabian Tea House has been recognized as a cultural reference point by Dubai Tourism and stands as an ideal destination for both tourists and locals seeking a retreat to the city's past for an exploration of its heritage. This establishment holds a unique narrative woven by its founder, Ali Al Rais. After twenty years of global travel, Ali converted a house from the 1920s into the Basta Art Café, adorning it with local artists' works, and, originally considering Dubai Tea House, he ultimately named it Arabian Tea House to underscore his commitment to showcasing Emirati cuisine globally.

Puranmal

Puranmal was founded in 1983 by the late Puranmal Agarwal and is now a fourth generation restaurant. Overcoming early challenges of ingredient scarcity, the restaurant achieved culinary excellence by recruiting skilled chefs and staff from India. Today, Puranmal stands as a testament to resilience and commitment, contributing significantly to the Indian gastronomic landscape.

Feras Hannoun Sweets

Feras Hannoun Sweets, founded under the keen supervision of Mohammed Hannoon and Khalid Hannoon, has been sweetening the UAE since its inception in Sharjah City. Recognising the absence of authentic Nabulsi Kunafa, this establishment meticulously prepares the traditional dish, adhering to centuries-old traditions. Through its commitment to excellence, Feras Hannoun Sweets shares a love for its delectable offerings across diverse cultures, expanding its repertoire to include a variety of Arab sweets, baked goods, and sandwiches.

With an unwavering dedication to showcasing and celebrating homegrown brands, talabat's "The Real Ones" series promises more seasons, with upcoming episodes that stand as a testament to the culinary prowess that defines the country's unique and diverse food culture.