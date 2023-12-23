AFC Launches Match Predictor Game For Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Kuala Lumpur: With just three weeks to go to Asia's grandest ever showpiece, passionate football fans from across the globe can now share their predictions for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The Asian Football Confederation has launched the Match Predictor game on the-AFC or the AFC LIVE app where fans stand a chance to win exclusive prizes.

The game allows fans to enter their predictions for all 51 AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 matches and change their predictions up until the kick-off of each match.



For each prediction, fans will accumulate points based on how accurate their predictions are in terms of the outcome of the match and the first team to score (during the Knockout Stage).

Participants can get ahead in the game by using boosters to earn double points for their match predictions, as well as answering optional bonus questions to gain additional points.



Leaderboard rankings will also reflect the top scores of the participants and will be updated on a regular basis.



Prizes will be awarded to the top three participants per matchday as well as major prizes for the top three performers across the entire competition from January 12 to February 10, 2024, including trips to watch their favourite team at the AFC Asian Qualifiers FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Round 3 and signed AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 match balls.

