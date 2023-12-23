Qatar Records Over 23% Increase In Air Passengers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The aviation sector continues to see a huge surge in flight movements, passengers, air cargo, and mail. The month of November 2023 saw a big uptake in all three areas as compared to the same period last year.

According to the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, the country saw an increase of 7% in aircraft movements last month as compared to November 2022. In a post on X recently, the Authority released the latest Preliminary Airport Transport Statistics showing impressive numbers in November 2023.



Qatar reported 20,746 flight movements in November 2022, while this year during the same month 22,195 aircraft movements were registered.

The number of passengers surged by 23.2 percent in November 2023 as compared to the same month last year. The authority reported 3.9 million air travellers in November 2023. Meanwhile, the officials stated that Qatar saw 3.2 million passengers during the same period last year.

On the other hand, air cargo and mail posted a vital increase of 13.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022. The air cargo and mail were 210,484 tonnes last month compared to 185,926 tonnes in the previous year.

In October 2023, the country registered an increase of 23.1 percent totalling 22,686 flights compared to October 2022. It also reported that the number of passengers increased by 27.1 percent compared to October 2022, reaching more than 4 million passengers. as compared to the same period in the previous year which saw 3 million air passengers.

However, air cargo and mail showed a noteworthy rise of 10.2 percent to 213,398 tonnes in October 2023 compared to 193,686 tonnes in the same month last year.

However, in September 2023, air passenger numbers recorded a 26.1 percent rise, reaching nearly 4 million, compared to September 2022.

This year saw robust flight movement and passenger arrivals as Qatar hosted many big events throughout the year.

The country's hosting of several events including Expo Qatar 2023 and other international conferences has majorly led to a significant rise in passengers visiting Qatar.

Decisions like the extension of Hayya Visa for one year also helped in attracting more visitors to the country. Recently, the Ministry of Interior extended the validity of the Hayya visa for another month until 24 February 2024, due to the AFC Asian Cup tournament which will be hosted in Qatar next year.

Air passenger traffic in Qatar has experienced remarkable growth over the past few years. With the rapid expansion of Hamad International Airport, the country has become a major hub for travelers connecting between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The airport's state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch services have attracted airlines from around the world, increasing the country's connectivity.

Hamad International Airport won the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for the seventh consecutive year. Global Traveler's 20th annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards crowned the airport for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and an airport experience tailored to passengers' needs.

Passengers traveling through the airport will be able to explore hundreds of curated experiences all under one roof, surrounded by a true architectural and tropical masterpiece.