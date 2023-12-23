               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Training Centre For Candidates Wraps Up Course For Officers Graduates Of Military Colleges


12/23/2023 4:22:47 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Armed Forces Candidate Training Centre recently concluded the Joint Foundation Course for Officers Graduates of Military Colleges No. (1), in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

A number of Qatar Armed Forces units affiliates participated in the course. The ceremony was attended by a group of senior commanding officers in the Armed Forces.

