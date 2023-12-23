Costa Rica FM Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica H E Arnoldo Andre Tinoco has received a copy of the credentials of H E Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Costa Rica.

