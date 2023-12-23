Director-General Of UNOV Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) H E Ghada Fathi Waly recently received the credentials of H E Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi as Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UNOV.

On this occasion, H E the Director-General of the UNOV praised the existing cooperation with Qatar, especially its constant support for the programmes and projects on crime prevention and criminal justice, as well as its support for the goals and principles on which the United Nations was founded.

In turn, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UNOV underscored the significance of the UNOV's role in the areas of achieving judicial integrity and strengthening countries' capabilities, especially developing countries, to address the challenges of organised crime and the associated crimes of corruption, drugs, money laundering and terrorism.

He stressed Qatar's keenness to continue cooperation and support the UNOV's various activities.