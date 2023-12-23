Birla Public School Marks Karate Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School, Kindergarten section celebrated Karate Day on December 13.

A special assembly was conducted by the Karate instructor Abdul Rahman along with the students.

The kindergarten students with the help of their instructor showcased a special performance on their hand and body movement. The students of KG were awarded certificates by the Vice Principal Edna Fernandez and Head Mistress Josephine Fernandes for showcasing their excellent skills during their Karate Classes.

The day ended with a power pact performance by the Karate instructor. It was indeed an energetic day for all the students.

