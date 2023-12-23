Web Summit To Host Over 500 Media Partners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Web Summit Qatar is poised to host over 500 international media partners, setting the stage for profound discussions with leaders in technology and business, said Chief Executive Officer of Web Summit, Katherine Maher, during the inaugural Runway to Web Summit event.

Scheduled to take place in Doha from February 26 to 29 in 2024, the summit promises extensive media coverage, providing speakers with unparalleled exposure at the world's largest technology conference.

Maher expressed Web Summit's commitment to connecting speakers with media partners, ensuring their messages reach the right audiences.

“We are expecting more than 500 media partners in Doha in two months time. And we going to do absolutely everything we can as Web Summit to connect you (speakers) to the media that you want to talk to and help get the message out,” said Maher.

Web Summit Qatar is set to host a diverse list of speakers from all over the world representing every industry connected to by tech. They will share their insights and expertise in solo talks, panel discussions and masterclasses.

To date the organisers have announced names of around 130 speakers for the event. In the coming weeks more speakers will be announced.

“We (Web Summit) are really a platform for other people's expertise other people's insight, other people's provocation and about what the future of technology will be. I think as a speaker first of all the stage is quite large and I think it will be the same in Qatar. The experience is remarkable,” said Maher adding that the atmosphere of the Web Summit is an inspiration for the speakers.

Maher highlights that participating as a speaker at the Web Summit goes beyond just delivering a speech.

“As a speaker what the web Summit does is also takes you far beyond the speech itself,” she said.

Maher said that speakers at Web Summit receive assets such as photographs and videos that can support and showcase their work. These materials can be used to enhance the impact of their remarks and contribute to future endeavors. Additionally, the Web Summit provides significant media coverage, further amplifying the reach and influence of the speaker's message.

Anticipated to attract over 7,500 participants, Web Summit Qatar aims to bring together the Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African markets at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre over four days.

Besides the incredible speakers Web Summit Qatar will offer unparalleled networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, and proprietary software that maximises participant experience.