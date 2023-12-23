Applications Open For Mukhayamna Winter Camp Programme For Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Mukhayamna – a two-week winter camp for students – is open for registration.

The camp, running from December 24, 2023 to January 4, 2024, is open to students aged between 5 to 15 years, and will run daily from 8am to 2pm across multiple venues within Education City. Registration for the camp can be done at where more information is also available.

The winter camp will feature a range of activities in sports, arts, and some NASA-featured games, and will also focus on cultivating confidence, independence, and leadership skills among the participating students.

NASA activities will be hosted at Awsaj Academy, while art activities will be held at the Qatar Music Academy and PUE Theatre. Sports activities will take place at locations such as Education City Stadium, Oxygen Park, Recreation Center, Awsaj Recreation, Multaqa (Education City Student Center).

Yasmine Fayez Abu Nasriya, an Arabic language teacher at Qatar Foundation's Qatar Academy Doha and one of the organizers of the camp, shared insights into the camp's goals.“Our goal is to develop students' abilities and ensure their vacation is both productive and enriching. We are focused on enhancing their mental and physical capabilities.”

She added:“By honing their talents and refining their experiences, we provide an opportunity for them to learn new concepts and skills. It's all about filling their time with activities that are beneficial and meaningful.”

Abu Nasiriyah explained how the camp had a transformative impact on students, observing that they became more active, and spent less time on their electronic devices. She also emphasized the improvement in the students' time management skills.

Highlighting the diverse array of activities at the camp, Abu Nasiriyah said:“The camp's NASA activities are specifically crafted to ignite a passion for space exploration and science in young minds. Through engaging workshops and sessions, we enable campers to delve into space's mysteries and stay abreast of NASA's latest research.”

Regarding the art activities, Abu Nasiriyah said:“Our arts camp provides a vibrant platform for students to express and refine their artistic skills in various forms, fostering an atmosphere that cultivates creativity and artistic exploration.”

While the sports camp is committed to enhancing physical fitness and teamwork. It is structured to help campers develop their athletic abilities while learning valuable life skills such as discipline and cooperation, all within a supportive and fun environment.