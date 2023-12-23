Mali Pavilion At Expo 2023 Unveils African Features With Islamic Identity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The pavilion of the Republic of Mali at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha showcases the phases of evolution agriculture has undergone in Mali with a rich history that distinguishes the nation from the rest of African countries.

The pavilion introduces the prominent landmarks of this nation that express its culture, African features, Islamic identity, as well its French-speaking tongue.

The number of Muslims in Mali represents roughly 95 percent of the total population of 22 million people. The pavilion primarily exhibits a huge map that defines the geography of the country to familiarize the expo visitors with its location in West Africa, bordering Mauritania, and Algeria to the north, Niger to the east, Burkina Faso, and Ivory Coast in the south, as well as Guinea to the south and west.

In addition, the pavilion contains models of ancient agricultural practices in Mali and their evolution through time. It also highlights the cultivation of cotton and sorghum-based on irrigation on the waters of the Senegal and Niger rivers.