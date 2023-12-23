Russia: IEA In Full Control Of Situation In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is in full control of the situation in the country, says a senior Russian diplomat.

“We are building equal relations with them in the interest of trade and economic cooperation,” said the head of the Second Asian Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

TASS news agency quoted Timofey Boikov as calling IEA a viable negotiating partner for Russia and underlining the need for breaking stereotypes around Afghanistan.

Boikov, taking part in a discussion on Afghanistan at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the diplomat said Moscow was developing relations with Kabul.

He commented:“We believe the Taliban are capable of coming to agreements. We believe that they are in full control of the situation in the country...”

The diplomat added it was important having a frank discussion on the ground sitaution in Afghanistan with a focus on removing stigmas surrounding the country.

