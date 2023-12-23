India Reports 752 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has reported 752 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest since May 21, 2023, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The active cases have increased to 3,420, while the country's overall Covid case tally stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964).The death toll was recorded at 5,33,332 with four new deaths -- two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka -- reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated number of people recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 percent, the health ministry said. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent ministry's website stated that 220.67 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far development came after the World Health Organization deemed the new JN.1 Covid strain a 'Variant of Concern' and several states held review meetings to assess the situation. Till December 21, India has reported 22 cases of the COVID-19 JN.1 variant.

The southern state - the first to report a JN.1 Covid variant case - saw 265 fresh infections and one death in a single day. The sources also stated that there has been no clustering of cases reported so far and all the cases of the JN.1 subvariant have mild symptoms health body recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasized that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence the entry of the new Covid variant JN.1 in the country, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India may soon be selling vaccines to prevent another surge of the pandemic.

The world's largest vaccine-making company, Serum Institute is reportedly applying for license of the vaccine against the JN.1 Covid variant Institute of India produced Covishield vaccines in partnership with AstraZeneca and Oxford University in 2020 during the pandemic.

