Pro-Khalistani Attack On Hindu Temple: India Demands 'Prompt' Action Against Swaminarayan Mandir Vandalism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has expressed strong condemnation following the defacement of the Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, California. The incident involving anti-India graffiti is suspected to have been done by pro-Khalistan activists. It has evoked a swift response from the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. It has demanded quick investigation and action from US authorities Read: After Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist Pannun ties up with Kashmiri terror groups“We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter,” the Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X (formerly Twitter).Also Read: Sikh restaurant owner's car vandalised by Khalistani extremists in LondonThe graffiti, discovered by a devotee living nearby, was immediately reported to the local administration. Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple, communicated the shock experienced by temple authorities upon discovering the anti-Indian sentiments displayed on the temple walls Newark Police Service has initiated an investigation into the vandalism, considering it a targeted act. Police Captain Jonathan Arguello assured full thoroughness and sensitivity in the investigation. Efforts are underway to piece together the chain of events, with surveillance footage from neighbouring residences being scrutinised Read: Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters; US calls it criminal offense\"Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it's going to be investigated with full thoroughness,” ANI quoted Arguello as saying.“We're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room. We won't tolerate them here in Newark.”Not an isolated attackThis incident is not isolated. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was earlier attacked by Khalistani supporters, who broke into the office, raising pro-Khalistan slogans and installing Khalistani flags. A Hindu temple in British Columbia, Canada, also faced defacement with Khalistan referendum posters, marking a series of targeted acts against Indian establishments abroad.(With ANI inputs)

