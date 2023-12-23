Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain 'SLAP' Ankita Lokhande On National TV? Watch Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 is becoming more heated and intriguing by the day. The famous couple's relationship is going through a tough period. A frightening video of Vicky Jain attempting to smack his wife, Ankita Lokhande, is currently popular on social media. Vicky Jain is furious in the video and nearly raises his hand to his wife Ankita. This was shared on a social media platform, and as soon as it was shared, followers went crazy over the video.

One user wrote, "Vicky ne haath uthaane gaya ankita shock thi baadmein Vicky ne blanket ka bahana banaya tab Ankita ne haan mei haan milai, he was wrong". Another user wrote, "And he's saying meine blanket pheka. This is so embarrassing for Ankita that even she's trying to hide it".

This is hardly their first serious altercation. The two previously clashed after Vicky Jain revealed that she was married to her. The update was shared on X by the #BiggBoss_Tak handle. It all began when the new wild card contestant Ayesha Khan asked Vicky about married life. In a conversation with Ayesha, Jain said, "I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can't really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

Ankita, who was listening to the discussion, replied to her husband and said, "If you suffer so much, then why are you with me? Let's take a divorce, I don't want to go back home with you." Vicky previously stated on the reality programme that Ankita Lokhande is an investment, which sparked outrage on social media.