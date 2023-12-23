'Turned States Into Personal Atms...' Mos Rajeev Chandrasekhar Slams Congress Over K'taka CM's 'Luxury Flight'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chandrasekhar took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, highlighting the irony of leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spending on VIP helicopters during the UPA government, even when there were pressing needs for upgrades in defense. The minister questioned whether Siddaramaiah, in a similar vein, would not have utilised Karnataka government funds for his own luxury plane travel.

The controversy doesn't stop at financial matters, as Chandrasekhar also brought attention to the issue of overcharging for Aadhaar services. He stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that service centers overcharging for Aadhaar card corrections, renewals, and information updates would face fines and suspensions. The Union Minister emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that Aadhaar services are offered at the prescribed government-fixed rates.

On a different front, the Union Minister addressed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential misuse. Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Chandrasekhar emphasised the government's commitment to providing legislative protection against AI misuse. He stressed the positive applications of AI in agriculture, healthcare, government administration, and education. Chandrasekhar also hinted at serious considerations regarding legislative protection for AI use at the upcoming India AI Summit on January 10.