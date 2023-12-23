6.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Tonga Islands

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 23 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Tonga Islands at 2257 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 15.04 degrees south latitude and 173.50 degrees west longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.
