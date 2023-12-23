Was Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif's Modeling Role Model? Here's What 'Merry Christmas' Star Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Katrina Kaif, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, is currently in anticipation of the upcoming release of "Merry Christmas." In a recent interview with Mashable India, she took a nostalgic journey through her past and unveiled that when she initially relocated to Mumbai, her primary ambition was to carve a path exclusively as a model. However, fate had different plans for her, and she fortuitously transitioned into the world of acting. During the insightful conversation, Kaif openly shared that in the nascent stages of her modeling career, she found inspiration and looked up to Malaika Arora as one of her pivotal role models.

Katrina said, "When I started off as a model in Bombay, my intention was to be a model. My role models were Madhu Sapre and Lakshmi Menon. Those were the supermodels of that time. And even Malaika (Arora) actually. She was still modelling at that time. They were the women I looked up to. And that's what I wanted to be as a model."

This revelation provides a unique perspective on Kaif's trajectory, emphasizing the unforeseen and transformative nature of her foray into the entertainment industry from her initial aspiration of being solely a model in the vibrant city of Mumbai.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is set to share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi in the highly anticipated film, "Merry Christmas." Recently, the film's trailer was unveiled, creating quite a buzz on social media platforms.

This cinematic venture features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, with the movie being released in both Hindi and Tamil versions. The Hindi cast includes notable names such as Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Simultaneously, the Tamil version boasts a stellar ensemble with Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Adding to the star-studded lineup, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will make special cameo appearances in both versions.

Under the direction of Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, "Merry Christmas" is scheduled to grace the screens on January 12, 2024. The film promises a compelling cinematic experience with its diverse and talented cast, raising the anticipation for its release.

ALSO READ:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Christmas with daughter Malti Marie; share fun moments - Photos