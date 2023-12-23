Police Uses Tear Gas, Water Cannons Against Protestors At Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The police used tear gases, and water canons over Congress protestors who protested march at the DGP office at Thiruvananthapuram today. During the march, Congress workers extensively damaged banners related to the Navakerala Sadas. The tensions escalated when stones were thrown at the police, prompting law enforcement to respond with water cannons and tear gas to disperse the activists.

Amid the escalating violence, Opposition leader VD Satheesan had to cut end his speech. Several leaders, including K Sudhakaran, reportedly fell ill during the events and were subsequently shifted to the hospital. The incident underscores the volatile nature of the protests and the challenges faced in maintaining order during demonstrations against alleged police brutality.

The activists took the leaders, including K Sudhakaran and MM Hassan, in a vehicle and moved them from the place. The leaders alleged that the police action was without any provocation. More Congress workers are protesting at the place.