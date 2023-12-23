Kerala: Indian Railways Set To Roll Out Special Vande Bharat Service For Christmas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has announced to roll out a special Vande Bharat train service for the state on Christmas. The train service is approved from Chennai Central to Kozhikode. The scheduled departure from Chennai is at 4:30 am, with the train expected to reach Kozhikode at 3:20 p.m. This special Vande Bharat train will make stops at Palakkad, Shornur, and Tirur along its route, providing a convenient travel option for passengers during the Christmas period.
Considering the convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims, a special Vande Bharat train was allowed for Kerala. Vande Bharat has already been sanctioned on the Chennai-Kottayam route. Train service has been announced until the 25th in the first phase. A four-day service was announced on the 15th, 17th, 22nd and 24th. The special service was allowed considering the rush to Sabarimala.
At the same time, a special train from Kacheguda (Telangana) to Kollam will operate services on December 18 and 25.
Train No. 07109 Kacheguda-Kollam will leave Kacheguda (Telangana) at 11:45 pm on December 18 and 25, and at the same time on January 1, 8, and 15. The train will arrive at Kollam at 5:30 am on the third day of its journey. Train No. 07110 Kollam - Kacheguda Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 10:45 am on December 20 and 27; and at the same time on January 3, 10, and 17. The train will arrive at Kacheguda at 3:45 pm on the second day during its return journey.
