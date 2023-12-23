Winter workout: 7 benefits for extra exercise during cold weather

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven reasons why working out extra during winter can be beneficial.

Exercise releases endorphins, which boost mood and fight SAD or winter blues. Regular exercise may lift your emotions in winter.

Winter sports and group fitness programmes may give camaraderie and inspiration when outside social activities are limited. Participants can meet others with similar fitness goals.

You may succeed in spring by maintaining or boosting your winter fitness schedule. Better condition means less work to go back to pre-winter fitness.

Exercise creates body heat, which keeps you warm in chilly weather. It's a terrific way to stay warm and enjoy the season.

A great opportunity to focus on strength training and endurance, workouts like weightlifting, yoga, or HIIT can be done comfortably without worrying about extreme heat.

Comfort meals and holiday goodies cause weight gain in winter. Actively managing additional calories helps you maintain a healthy weight.

Cold weather invites colds and flu. Exercise boosts the immune system, lowering the chance of sickness or its severity and duration.