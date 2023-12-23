               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Winter Workout: 7 Benefits For Extra Exercise During Cold Weather


12/23/2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven reasons why working out extra during winter can be beneficial.

Winter workout: 7 benefits for extra exercise during cold weather

Here are seven reasons why working out extra during winter can be beneficial.

Combat Winter Blues

Exercise releases endorphins, which boost mood and fight SAD or winter blues. Regular exercise may lift your emotions in winter.

Social Engagement

Winter sports and group fitness programmes may give camaraderie and inspiration when outside social activities are limited. Participants can meet others with similar fitness goals.

Prepare for Spring

You may succeed in spring by maintaining or boosting your winter fitness schedule. Better condition means less work to go back to pre-winter fitness.

Stay Warm

Exercise creates body heat, which keeps you warm in chilly weather. It's a terrific way to stay warm and enjoy the season.

Build Strength and Endurance

A great opportunity to focus on strength training and endurance, workouts like weightlifting, yoga, or HIIT can be done comfortably without worrying about extreme heat.

Maintain Weight

Comfort meals and holiday goodies cause weight gain in winter. Actively managing additional calories helps you maintain a healthy weight.

Boost Immune System

Cold weather invites colds and flu. Exercise boosts the immune system, lowering the chance of sickness or its severity and duration.

