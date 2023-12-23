Sangram Singh’S ‘Udaan Zindagi Ki’ Is How A Guy Hustles To Realise His Dream Of Sports

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Indian wrestler Sangram Singh, who is known for 'Bigg Boss 7' and 'Nach Baliye 7', will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Udaan Zindagi Ki'.

The poster of the film shows two versions of him, one as a sportsman with a bare upper body, standing up to the glory with his back facing the camera, and the other one shows him sitting on the ground in Indian attire.

Talking about the film, Sangram said:“The film tells the story of a guy who comes from a humble family and wants to make a career in sports. Everyone in his family asks him to not pursue his dream of sports and better get a job. He doesn't give up and goes out of the way to realise his dream.”

He further mentioned:“The film is about the bond of a father and a son and how the son being from a farming background goes into the army. There comes a time when his father gets convinced but his father eventually passes away when the son starts getting success in his field. It's a very inspiring story and is made for the family audience.”

The release date of the film will be announced soon.

