Dr. Çelik: Bariatric Surgery Reduces The Risk Of Infertility And Cancer In Obese Women

ISTANBUL, ÜSKüDAR, TüRKIYE, December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Explaining that scientific studies show that women who are extremely obese before pregnancy have a high risk of giving birth to a baby with neural tube defects, Op. Kafkas Çelik said:“Scientific studies have shown that the risk of having a baby with a neural tube defect is significantly increased in women who were extremely obese before pregnancy, compared to women of normal weight. On the other hand, it is known that obesity alone in women (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) can lead to ovarian pathologies similar to PCOS."Bariatric Surgery Reduces the Risk of Cancer in WomenOp. Dr. Çelik stated that obesity increases the risk of low pregnancy success, increased miscarriage rates and failure in assisted pregnancy treatments in women.“According to research; Breast and endometrial cancers continue to be the most common types of cancer in obese women. However, obesity surgery can reduce the development of cancer in obese women" he said.We Treat Obesity Patients Who Come to Turkey from Many Countries of the WorldDr. Çelik stated that obesity causes diseases in men and women. Çelik added that; it is possible to treat obesity disease with Sleeve gastrectomy , Gastric bypass surgery and Endoscopic gastric balloon method. Explaining that they accept patients in their clinic in Istanbul, Dr. Çelik said that obesity patients from different countries of the world regained their health with the weight loss surgeries and methods they successfully applied.Obesity is Responsible for 1 in 5 Cancer Deaths in WomenThe International Agency for Research on Cancer reported that there is a direct relationship between obesity and colon, breast (post-menopausal), endometrial, kidney cancers in women. On the other hand, obesity, the disease of our age, is shown to be responsible for one in seven cancer deaths in men and one in five in women in America.Scientific Study Links:

