In Occupied Luhansk Region, Russians Force Locals, Convicts Into Assault Squads

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the occupied territory of Luhansk region, the Russian invasion forces force local residents, as well as prisoners held in penal colonies, to join assault squads.

That's according to Artem Lysohor , head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"They replenish their reserves (for assault units. - ed.) not only in Russia but also in penal colonies across the so-called 'LPR' (so-called Luhansk People's Republic – ed.), including in Sukhodolsk. When the recruitment methods ceased to bring fruit, the Russians began to force people to join the Shtorm Zet units," the report reads.

At the same time, Lysohor noted, those who have money can "buy" their freedom. "So much for the law and order of the Russian world," the official noted.

The head of the administration said the liberated villages and positions of Ukrainian military are subjected to constant shelling. The invaders mainly employ artillery, tanks, and mortars – both as part of early artillery support and during offensive efforts. The enemy put pressure on the Kupiansk sector on Friday as their warplanes made a number of sorties in the area. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Lyman direction came under enemy fire. In these areas, the invaders mostly employ assault units.

According to the head of the military administration, the situation with central heating in the occupied territories remains difficult.

"Almost 2.5 months have passed since the start of the heating period, and people in (occupied – ed.) Sieverodonetsk have been hearing only promises. In the past weeks, some demonstrative repairs were made there, which, it seems, will be over along with the money budgeted for December. Just five kilometers of pipes were replaced while the network is 140km long," Lysohor notes.

According to Lysohor, the invaders promise to provide heating to 138 households out of about 800 that were heated in town before Russian invasion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, coal miners in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region have not yet received their November wage and anticipate mass layoffs.