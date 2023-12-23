Azerbaijani Defense Minister Expresses Condolences To Türkiye, Following Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yashar Guler, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the loss of life and injured Turkish Armed Forces servicemen as a result of the terrorist attack in northern Iraq committed on December 22 this year," said Hasanov.

"We share the grief and strongly condemn all manifestations of terrorism. In the irreconcilable fight against terrorism, we stand by the Armed Forces of Türkiye and support them. May God rest in peace the souls of the heroic Turkish servicemen who became martyrs as a result of this incident. May God grant healing to the wounded," said in the message.

