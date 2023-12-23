Azerbaijani Defense Minister Expresses Condolences To Türkiye, Following Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov
expressed condolences to Minister of National Defense of the
Republic of Türkiye Yashar Guler, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the loss of life and
injured Turkish Armed Forces servicemen as a result of the
terrorist attack in northern Iraq committed on December 22 this
year," said Hasanov.
"We share the grief and strongly condemn all manifestations of
terrorism. In the irreconcilable fight against terrorism, we stand
by the Armed Forces of Türkiye and support them. May God rest in
peace the souls of the heroic Turkish servicemen who became martyrs
as a result of this incident. May God grant healing to the
wounded," said in the message.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN23122023000187011040ID1107650765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.