Azerbaijani Embassy In Türkiye Condemns Terrorist Attack On Turkish Servicemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on Turkish servicemen and expressed condolences to the families and close friends of the martyrs, Trend reports referring to the embassy's post on X (Twitter).

"May God rest the souls of the heroic martyrs who died as a result of a terrorist attack in northern Iraq. We wish patience to their families and loved ones. We strongly condemn terrorism," said the Embassy post.

It was reported that servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were killed and wounded in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq on December 22.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel