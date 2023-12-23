Azerbaijani Embassy In Türkiye Condemns Terrorist Attack On Turkish Servicemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijani
Embassy in Türkiye has strongly condemned the recent terrorist
attack on Turkish servicemen and expressed condolences to the
families and close friends of the martyrs, Trend reports referring to
the embassy's post on X (Twitter).
"May God rest the souls of the heroic martyrs who died as a
result of a terrorist attack in northern Iraq. We wish patience to
their families and loved ones. We strongly condemn terrorism," said
the Embassy post.
It was reported that servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were
killed and wounded in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq on
December 22.
