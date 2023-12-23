President Returns From Hyderabad After Southern Sojourn

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu returned from Hyderabad on Saturday after a five-day southern sojourn.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and ministers gave her a warm send-off at Hakimpet Air Force Station.

Ministers Seethakka, D. Sridharbabu, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior officials were also present.

Earlier, the President hosted At-Home at Rashtrapati Nilayam on Friday. It was attended by the Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, ministers and officials.

The President had arrived on December 18 for southern sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam, official presidential retreat at Bolarum in Secunderabad.

During the stay, the President participated in various programmes. She attended the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School on December 19.

The next she visited Pochampally village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, famous for Pochampally sarees and interacted with handloom weavers. The same say, she attended the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust.

On December 21, the President inaugurated various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam. These include a 120-feet flag post, a replica of the historic flag post.

The original flag post was erected here in 1867 and following the integration of Hyderabad state into the Indian Union in 1948, the tricolor was hoisted here for the first time.

Spread over 90 acres, Rashtrapati Nilayam comprises a sprawling landscaped garden, seasonal flowering plants, potted plants, natural cascading waterfalls and seven different types of nutrition gardens. The building has 20 rooms which include a dining hall and a movie theatre.

First President Rajendra Prasad had stayed here in 1955 and since then every President visited Hyderabad for southern sojourn at least one week every year.

In March this year, Rashtrapati Nilayam was thrown open to the public.

