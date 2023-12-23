The Secret Santa Society

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANSlife) It's that time of the year, filled with love, light, sparkle and cheers! The season of giving is here and Santa's elves should be keeping their eyes and ears open for the most wonderful gift ideas of the season!

Whether you're navigating the office Secret Santa pool or partaking in a spirited gift exchange with friends, the art of choosing the perfect present can turn a simple gesture into a cherished memory. We have curated a list of the best and biggest of beauty, fashion and lifestyle gifts that screams a very merry Christmas to all your loved one's.

Sneaker's from a Sneaky Santa

If you're the kind of Santa who's all about the fam and friends, Bata's sneaker collection is your one stop shop to gift the perfect Christmas themed shoes. Bringing global fashion and premium designs Bata India invites you to embrace the holiday spirit in style. Explore a wide range of casual sneakers from North Star and be sure to make every walk a ramp walk.

Taj Mahal, New Delhi Christmas offerings

Taj Mahal, New Delhi, invites you to celebrate the season of joy and sparkle with their Christmas Delights. Indulge in the flavors of the award-winning restaurants and curated outdoor dining experiences. For a truly enchanting Christmas, consider their staycation packages, promising a festive escape and merry memories.

Kult Beauty Hamper from the Soo Kult Soo Kool Santa

This one is for the beauty guru Santa we all know and love. Gift your loved ones an indulging hamper with the best of international makeup and skincare brands on Kult App across iconic brands like Clinique, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox, Too Faced, Estee Lauder and much more! Take the festive season gifting up by a notch with personalized skincare, makeup and hair care products for the favourites on your Secret Santa list. Here's to a beautifully decked up Christmas!

Colorbar's Sinful Lip and Cheek Tint from a know it all Santa

A must-have for the season, this highly pigmented, lightweight formula works like magic! This tint delivers a rosy fresh blush, elevating your look right with its application. It's non-sticky, non-drying, and lasts up to 10 hours, ensuring you stay flawless all day long. With an exquisite velvet matte finish, the tint is easy to blend and allows you to create a youthful, flattering look for both lips and cheeks. Priced at INR 1,200, this tint is a true holiday season essential and a must-have addition to your make-up bag!

Taj Palace New Delhi - Poinsettia Hamper

This festive season, Taj Palace New Delhi invites you to indulge in the epitome of luxury with their Poinsettia Hamper. Encased in a festive yellow gift box, this opulent collection includes signature treats like the Homemade Christmas Plum Pudding, Chef's Signature Almond Rock Chocolates, and a Bottle of Red Wine. The premium imported cheese, cheese crackers, and a jar of olives add a touch of sophistication, while a selection of nuts and a box of homemade chocolate chip cookies cater to every palate. Complete with a handcrafted candle, premium business cardholder, and festive Christmas ornaments, this hamper is a true celebration of the season.

Price point: INR 10,000/-

Colorbar's Magic Dry Elixir Nail Lacquer from a Cheerful Santa

Unveiling the absolute essential for your year-end festivities- Colorbar's Magic Dry Elixir Nail Lacquer crafted with a 60-second drying formula will not only elevate your manicure game but will add a magical charm to your fingertips. These nail lacquers are the must-have addition to your vanity to add a perfect finishing touch to your nails that effortlessly complements your overall look. Choose from 26 spellbinding hues, ranging from festive reds and pinks to timeless nudes, browns, and monochromes, not to mention the cool shades of winter blues and greens that capture the charm of the winter-wonderland embodying the festive spirit. With their no-chipping promise, these long-lasting elixirs are the perfect match to glam up your nails on the go, ensuring that your manicure stays flawless throughout the holiday festivities!

Crystalware from a Classic Santa

Ditch to be the predictable Secret Santa and give the magic of an exceptional drinking experience with Lucaris Desire Collection. Co-created by Lucaris and the Hong Kong Sommelier Association, these exquisite glasses are a love letter to wine, designed to unlock every hidden nuance and aroma. The unique Aerlumer® design with five elegant curls coaxes the wine into a delicate embrace, encouraging a subtle play of micro-oxidation and softening every swirl and sip into an unparalleled sensorial experience.

Gift the magic of a truly exceptional drinking experience as a Secret Santa. Choose the Lucaris Desire Collection and elevate every sip.

Mia by Tanishq's sparkling surprise: Sarang Hearts from the love of your life Santa

Sarang Hearts by Mia by Tanishq is a captivating mini-assortment that pays homage to the multifaceted allure of Korean culture, affectionately known as the Hallyu or Korean Wave, which has enchanted enthusiasts across India. This collection serves as a vibrant celebration of the diverse aspects of Korean influence, encompassing K-Drama, K-Pop, K-Beauty, cuisine, fashion, and more.

Sparkles by IRTH from House of Titan from a fashionista Santa

Sparkles is crafted to complement one's contemporary style for all occasions varying from intimate family gatherings to glamourous soirees. With a delightful variety of handhelds and slings to choose from, these bags are available in metallic shades of gold and silver along with the other classic loved colors of IRTH in rich pleating and beautiful quilting details. The metallic trims add subtle glimmer to this edit. These bags are created to be with women on their journeys for all their sparkle moments, varying from big occasions she chooses to celebrate with her loved ones or simply the little joys of every other day, IRTH Sparkles are crafted for all the everyday celebrations.

Titan Traveller from a fitness freak Santa

Set to revolutionize the running experience and fitness of Indian consumers, the smartwatch promises to empower modern-day running enthusiasts, enabling them to elevate their training and performance. A convergence of fitness and technology, Titan Traveller is designed for the dynamic urban professional, marathon enthusiast, providing the answer to the challenges of our time, where balancing work, family, and personal fitness goals has never been more demanding.

Modicare's Urban Color London Pristine Dry Oil from a Skinfluencer Santa

The first multipurpose face oil by Urban Color London from Modicare is a skincare product inspired by the K-Beauty industry. This Christmas, treat your skin to a luxurious experience with this revolutionary skincare product. A dry oil that quickly absorbs into the skin, locking in moisture while leaving the skin feeling light and non-sticky. Its unique complex creates a natural barrier and locks in the moisture needed by your skin, leaving it radiant, smooth, and energised. The super-effective ingredients keep your skin well-nourished with this 100% vegan, dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and paraben-free oil, priced at MRP Rs. 1399/-.

Modicare's Urban Color London Irresistible Matte Lipcolor from a Red Lip Maestro Santa

A pure matte perfection created with pure matte powder pigments and botanical extracts, this lipstick boasts a soft, lightweight texture that feels incredibly comfortable all day long. This Christmas, treat yourself to the enchantment of mischievous matte vibrancy that lasts up to 10 hours, offering you round-the-clock confidence. With just a single stroke, indulge in mischievous matte vibrancy and enjoy full coverage that stays put. But that's not all! Our cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, 100% vegan, and paraben-free formula is infused with wild mango butter, providing more than just beauty. It repairs, protects, and hydrates your lips, ensuring hours of lip perfection. And the cherry on top? Infused with wild mango butter, it repairs, protects, and hydrates your lips, ensuring hours of lip perfection. Unlock the allure of irresistible matte beauty with Urban Color London's Irresistible Matte Lipcolor.

India Circus Floral Pattern Fancy Tea Cup from an All About the Aesthetics Santa

Warm beverages are a Christmas essential, and what better way to enjoy them than with the India Circus Floral Pattern Fancy Tea Cups! This set of six mugs is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing with its unique design. Add a burst of color to the festive season with this set of six vibrant and stylish tumblers which will surely make your hot beverages feel like a hug in a mug. They are the perfect Christmas gift for those who appreciate artistry in everyday objects.

Skinn's Nox Collection from a fragrance Connoisseur Santa

Elevate your olfactory experience with Nox, the exquisite perfume collection by Skinn, House of Titan, designed for both men and women. Embrace the essence of sophistication and allure as you embark on a fragrant journey tailored for every occasion. Nox for Men is a masterful blend of refined masculinity, featuring captivating notes that resonate with strength and charisma. The fragrance is meticulously crafted to complement the modern man's style, whether for formal affairs or casual rendezvous. On the other hand, Nox for Women is a symphony of grace and elegance, capturing the essence of femininity in every spritz. The carefully curated blend of floral and fruity notes creates a delightful bouquet that can seamlessly transition from day to night, making it the perfect accessory for women who appreciate timeless charm.

Power Pearls, Raga by Titan from a Soulmate Santa

Step into the enchantment of Christmas with Raga by Titan's 'Power Pearls Collection.' Unveiled in collaboration with designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi at Lakmé Fashion Week, this collection is a festive celebration of timeless charm and contemporary flair the bold and independent contemporary woman, this timepiece transcends the ordinary, where the classic mother of pearl not only graces the dial but seamlessly integrates into the strap.

Starting at just INR 5695/-, the Raga by Titan Power Pearls Collection isn't just a gift; it's a chic invitation to redefine style and embrace the eternal beauty of pearls this Christmas.

Amala Earth Christmas hamper

Dive into the enchanting world with Amala Earth's sustainable Christmas hamper. This thoughtfully curated set includes a Christmas-themed bowl, a Merry Christmas spoon, red and white coconut candles, decorative shell hangings, a bamboo star, and a charming gift box. It's not just a gift; it's a festive experience, spreading joy and eco-conscious cheer. Explore our online store for more delightful Christmas gift ideas.

Westside Home Green Small Christmas Tree With Star

Imagine a small and enchanting green Christmas tree. Well, your dream comes true with our Westside Home tree. Proudly standing at 28cm, it's the perfect backdrop for holiday joy with its wrapped jute and cream star.

Price Point: ₹ 599.00

Studiowest Eau De Parfum Pack of 3, 30ml Each

Step up your fragrance collection with this set of three unique essences in eau de parfum by Studiowest. Crafted to match all aspects of your lively personality, smoothly shift into the cozy embrace of vanilla and black currant, experience the refreshing burst of citrus and amber, and let the gentle fusion of rose and apricot add enchantment to every moment.

Price Point: ₹ 1,295.00

Bobbi Brown Elevated Essentials Skincare Trio Set

A limited-edition trio of skin-loving essentials in travel-ready sizes so you can glow on the go available at Tata CLiQ Palette. Our multitasking Vitamin Enriched Face Base nourishes, plumps and primes skin for makeup, while it hydrates, brightens and preps under-eyes for corrector and concealer. Extra Lip Tint smooths and softens lips with hydration, while delivering 24-hour plumping and a hint of color. The eye base helps moisturize and smooth under-eyes and reduce the look of dark circles over time.

Price: ₹ 3,100/-

Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

At Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, the Bliss Basket awaits to add a touch of magic to your celebrations. Unwrap the joy with Mince Pies, a Traditional Plum Cake, and Classic Ginger Biscotti, meticulously packed alongside a charming Santa Claus figurine in a handcrafted basket. This delightful ensemble promises to bring the warmth and sweetness of Christmas to your loved ones, making it a perfect gift for those who appreciate the art of gourmet indulgence.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors' 42mm Everest watch features a fuchsia sunray dial, three-hand movement and fuchsia silicone strap.

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani's 32mm watch features a black mother of pearl, three-hand movement and green leather strap.

Diesel

Diesel's 44mm Vert watch features a black sunray dial, three-hand date movement and black textured leather strap.

L'Epée

L'Epée 1839's Grenade is a revolutionary desk and mantel clock inspired by the MKII grenade. With a design mirroring the explosive device, Grenade's pin, akin to the grenade's fuse, activates the clock for time setting and winding. Pulling the pin focuses the mind on the present, emphasizing the value of each second. By adjusting time and winding the mainspring, Grenade urges mindfulness, compelling you to savor each fleeting moment. Crafted by master watchmakers, this clock transcends mere functionality, offering a captivating and immersive experience that challenges conventional perceptions of timekeeping . Price on request Grenade is a limited edition of 99 pieces in each colours. The first set of colors are: 50 Shades of Grey, Pink Coral Reef, Deep Blue, Wild Blue Yonder, Emerald Glade, Green Forest Dawn, Red October, Purple Rain, and Black Raven

Seiko

With this new Landmaster, a light and comfortable fit is ensured through a case made of pure titanium, a material with excellent corrosion resistance, while a super hard coating protects from scratches. The compass ring and rotating bezel, hallmarks of the Landmaster series, have been given a three-dimensional shape for ease of operation and legibility. Powering the new Landmaster is the in-house caliber 8L35, created to withstand harsh environments. This highly accurate movement was assembled and adjusted by the skilled craftsmen and women of Shizukuishi.

Price: INR 250,000/-

Celebrate Christmas with Anastasia Beverly Hills

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Anastasia Beverly Hills' newest creation-the Oh So Dewy! Kit. This exquisite collection captures the essence of the winter season with its Sugar Glow Kit with four shades of highlighting powder, soft-focus effect Stick Blush and the irresistible Dewy Set Spray for a glimmering finish. Illuminate your holiday festivities with radiant hues that effortlessly enhance your beauty, making every moment merry and bright. Embrace glowing glamour this holiday season.

Price – INR 9,560/- Availability – Tira Beauty

Laneige Sweet Night Set & Midnight Minis Set

This Christmas, unwrap the Laneige Sweet Night Set and let the magic of hydration transform your skin and lips into a soft, sweet sensation. Laneige Sweet Night Set, a delightful combination of lip and face mask that promises to lavish your skin and lip with care. This Christmas, give the gift of hydration to your loved ones, ensuring they wake up to incredibly soft skin and irresistibly supple, sweet-smelling lips. The set includes a face mask and a lip mask, making it the perfect duo for a pampering self-care routine.

Price: INR 2,500 /-

Celebrate this Christmas with Kiko Milano

This Christmas Kiko Milano brings you the perfect way to embrace and share the sense of togetherness with your loved ones. Prepare to embark on a journey of beauty and elegance as we present our Christmas gifting kit featuring the best sellers from Kiko Milano.

The kit is designed to elevate your Christmas gifting experience, allowing you to express your love and appreciation for those who light up your life.

Moira's Christmas Glamour Kit Sparkles with Chrismagic!

Unlock the enchantment of Christmas with Moira's Chrismagic Glamour Kit, a delightful collection that transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Embrace the holiday spirit with a touch of magic, radiance, and glam, as Moira weaves joy and sparkle into every beauty ritual this Christmas Day.

Sepia Hudson Toilet Bag

Unveiling a chic and versatile wash bag that's a fusion of style and functionality! Designed with sleek LWG certified leather touches and sporty vibes, it boasts a roomy main compartment, internal zippers, and a handy wrist band.

Price- Rs 11,000/-

Black Romana Evening Bag

The Romana handbag, a stylish geometry lesson! Sporting soft structured gussets, an exclusive twist lock, and a trapezoidal silhouette, it's equipped with ample pockets, a roomy main compartment, and more

Price- Rs 19,500/-

Olive Marina Tote

Perona's Marina bag, a craftsmanship marvel! Fashioned from genuine leather with an intricate weave, it flaunts a unique double Solomon's knot pattern. With ample space and versatile style, it's your perfect day-to-night accessory.

Price- Rs 25,500/-

Sage Grey Lucy Wool Cape

A vibrant twist on refined sophistication! This contemporary cape jacket, in striking alpine blue, showcases a wool cape, side pockets, sleeve slits, and a button closure, perfect for a chic and polished look.

Price- Rs 14,900/-

Brown Xavier I- Pad Holder

Xavier's laptop sleeve: the epitome of sleek sophistication! Slim and stylish, it's designed for laptops and documents. Zip it up to reveal multiple compartments, three pen slots, and a handy phone pocket.

Price- 10,000/-

Forest Essentials X MISHO Gift Box

Forest Essentials introduces a limited-edition box featuring the brand's newly launched Lime, Saffron & Oudh Collection and an exclusive Celestial Pendant designed by MISHO Designs.

This design draws inspiration from pure radiance and a luminescent glow. The Sun and Moon, typically seen as opposites, are two sides of the same cosmic coin, forever intertwined to maintain balance. Just as in Ayurveda, the balance between day and night is essential to maintain harmony and well-being.

Price: INR 9,999/- Availability: Forest Essentials stores and online

Aveda Nutriplenish Overnight Serum

Infused with a nutrient-rich superfood complex of pomegranate seed oil, mango butter and coconut oil, the hair hydration serum restores lost moisture with vital nutrients overnight and overtime. Increases hair hydration by 2x and replenishes lipids in one night. Depleted, dry and brittle strands transform into replenished, manageable hair.

The lightweight,“pillow-proof serum absorbs into hair for 8 hours of continuous hydration. Nourishes all types and textures of dry to severely dry hair.

Price: INR 3,750/- Availability:

Versace Limited-Edition Festive Eyewear Collection

0VE4454: Blending a modern design with a feminine silhouette, the cat-eye sun- glasses are the perfect style accessory. The revised bold shape combines recycled acetate, with a translucent Havana brown frame, and gradient-tinted lenses.

0VE4457: These contemporary, squared frame sunglasses are crafted in recycled acetate and available in two colours, including a Havana brown option. The design is detailed with the iconic Medusa emblem which features at the temples.

Price: INR 23,190/- Availability: At select optical stores and Sunglass Hut retailers

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides

Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides, formulated with nearly four times more moisturizing emollients and two times more humectants than our Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, helps strengthen the skin barrier, and offers all-day hydration, making it ideal for dry skin.

A rich and replenishing cream, it offers a triple-action approach to targeting dryness with the inclusion of skin-identical Natural Moisturizing Factors, PhytoCeramides and skin lipids. The inclusion of plant-derived Phytoceramides help to improve the look of skin quality, for a fresher, more plumped appearance.

Price: INR 2,200/- Availability: Nykaa in-store & online

