IILM University, Greater Noida Introduces Innovative MBA Program In Management Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, December 21, 2023:With an ambitious vision to empower students for Industry 5.0, the School of Management at IILM University, Greater Noida, is pleased to announce the launch of an industry-leading MBA program in Management Technology.



Acknowledging the increasing significance of technology in organisational growth and management, this unique MBA program integrates technology courses with core management principles.



Delivering further insights into the course and its crucial role in the digital era, Dr. Nihar Amoncar, Director of the School of Management at IILM University, said, ''In a rapidly evolving business landscape, the need for leaders with a blend of technological prowess and managerial expertise is more crucial than ever. Our MBA program in Management Technology addresses this demand by offering a comprehensive curriculum that integrates essential technology courses with strategic management skills."



The program is open to graduates with a bachelor's degree in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and a minimum overall score of 50%. Students who enrol in this program will have the opportunity to enhance their technical skills in emerging technologies such as AI, Data Science, and Web 3.0.



Additionally, they will cultivate managerial skills necessary for contributing to the digital integration and transformation of organisations in diverse verticals.



Other key highlights of the program include specialised courses in AI for Managers, Fintech, Business Analytics, and management courses like Strategic Management, Design Thinking, Product Management, and Managing People.



Incorporating management principles with emerging technologies like AI and Business Analytics ensures that these tools are utilised effectively and are aligned with organisational objectives. Furthermore, effective management also plays a vital role in the ethical deployment of these technologies.



With an extensive focus on experiential learning, the curriculum also incorporates lab-based workshops, a CXO speaker series, internships, and activities aligned with the on-campus incubation centre.





About IILM



The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 28 years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished Universities in Delhi NCR. The University has been set up under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, Law and Entrepreneurship.







It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres. The educational group has another university campus in Gurugram. The University has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018). It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities.

