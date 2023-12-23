Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 22 increased by $0.22 and amounted to $84.2 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.23 (to $82.4 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $61.97 per barrel, which is $0.17 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.2 on December 22 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.78 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 23.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel