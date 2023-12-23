Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 352,390

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 352,390 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 23, 2023, including 1,040 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,854 enemy tanks (+17 in the past day), 10,871 armored combat vehicles (+28), 8,286 artillery systems (+36), 932 multiple launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 327 aircraft (+3), 324 helicopters, 6,384 unmanned aerial vehicles (+19), 1,613 cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,995 motor vehicles (+51), and 1,223 special equipment units (+6).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported, the Air Force of Ukraine launched 12 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters in the past 24 hours.