               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kherson Region Comes Under 80 Shelling Attacks In Past Day, 6 Civilians Injured


12/23/2023 2:16:09 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 22, Russian forces shelled Kherson region 83 times, injuring six civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 83 shelling attacks and fired 439 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft... The Russian aggression injured six people," the post says.

Read also: Enemy shelling of Kherson and its suburbs: Two civilians injured

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements. The enemy fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson.

As reported, the Kherson Regional Defense Council decided to enhance checks at checkpoints, especially on holidays.

MENAFN23122023000193011044ID1107650723

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search