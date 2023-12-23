Kherson Region Comes Under 80 Shelling Attacks In Past Day, 6 Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 22, Russian forces shelled Kherson region 83 times, injuring six civilians.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 83 shelling attacks and fired 439 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft... The Russian aggression injured six people," the post says. Read also:
Enemy shelling of Kherson
and its suburbs: Two civilians injured
According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements. The enemy fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson.
As reported, the Kherson Regional Defense Council decided to enhance checks at checkpoints, especially on holidays.
